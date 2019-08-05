 Home > General Development > Jupiter: a RISC-V assembler and runtime simulator

Jupiter: a RISC-V assembler and runtime simulator

Jupiter is an open source and education-oriented RISC-V assembler and runtime simulator. It is written in Java 11 and capable of simulate all the instructions of the base integer ISA (I extension) plus the M and F extensions (RV32IMF), including all the pseudo-instructions described in the user-level instruction set manual. It was developed taking into account that it could be used in various courses such as: Computer Architecture, Compilers and Assembly Programming.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

