Cool, but obscure X11 tools

A small collection of cool Unix tools for the X Window System. For cool terminal tools, see Kristof Kovacs’ list. All applications have been tested on FreeBSD but should run on other Unix-like operating systems as well.

  1. 2019-08-16 11:01 am
    Drumhellar

    Xbill! That’s a blast from the past, for sure.

    Xroach is fun, but I’ve always found it to be… buggy….

  2. 2019-08-16 12:02 pm
    spiderdroid

    They forgot XBoing…
    Just try to lose.

  3. 2019-08-16 12:38 pm
    rene

    obscure? gvim, glxgears, Xcalc Xkill and XScreenSaver ..? Some are really not that “obscure”. Just today I rediscovered good old X “panning” to optimize my 2019 Desktop Linux OBS live streaming setup: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJ2jU6cxeJM – XSnow is cool though, I loved it when I discovered Linux two decades ago (1996-ish)!

  4. 2019-08-16 12:43 pm
    Alfman

    While I wouldn’t call them “obscure unix tools”, the second link https://kkovacs.eu/cool-but-obscure-unix-tools highlights some extremely useful console tools that can dramatically enhancing the native tools included with most unix systems. I’ve bookmarked the page because it’s very nice to have a page that lists so many of them with screenshots. Thanks!

  5. 2019-08-16 1:19 pm
    petete

    If you want a cool x11 tool (and have an old CRT monitor) try Tempest for Eliza.
    http://www.erikyyy.de/tempest/

