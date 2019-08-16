A small collection of cool Unix tools for the X Window System. For cool terminal tools, see Kristof Kovacs’ list. All applications have been tested on FreeBSD but should run on other Unix-like operating systems as well.
Cool, but obscure X11 tools
2019-08-16 X11 5 Comments
Xbill! That’s a blast from the past, for sure.
Xroach is fun, but I’ve always found it to be… buggy….
They forgot XBoing…
Just try to lose.
obscure? gvim, glxgears, Xcalc Xkill and XScreenSaver ..? Some are really not that “obscure”. Just today I rediscovered good old X “panning” to optimize my 2019 Desktop Linux OBS live streaming setup: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJ2jU6cxeJM – XSnow is cool though, I loved it when I discovered Linux two decades ago (1996-ish)!
While I wouldn’t call them “obscure unix tools”, the second link https://kkovacs.eu/cool-but-obscure-unix-tools highlights some extremely useful console tools that can dramatically enhancing the native tools included with most unix systems. I’ve bookmarked the page because it’s very nice to have a page that lists so many of them with screenshots. Thanks!
If you want a cool x11 tool (and have an old CRT monitor) try Tempest for Eliza.
http://www.erikyyy.de/tempest/