In praise of xlogo

For those who haven’t encountered it before, xlogo is a trivial X11 application that pops up a window showing the X Window System logo.

It’s close to being the X equivalent of a ‘hello, world’ program, which makes it a good lightweight initial test case. Whenever I need to do a quick check of my X11 connectivity (which in my case usually means I’m checking that SSH X forwarding is basically alive), xlogo is a good choice of program to run: it won’t spend ages setting itself up, and unlike text-only alternatives like xdpyinfo , it’ll pop up a window on the target display, which makes it easy to check that my connection has gone to the right display.