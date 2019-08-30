In praise of xlogo

For those who haven’t encountered it before,
xlogois a trivial X11 application that pops up a window showing the X Window System logo.
It’s close to being the X equivalent of a ‘hello, world’ program, which makes it a good lightweight initial test case. Whenever I need to do a quick check of my X11 connectivity (which in my case usually means I’m checking that SSH X forwarding is basically alive),
xlogois a good choice of program to run: it won’t spend ages setting itself up, and unlike text-only alternatives like
xdpyinfo, it’ll pop up a window on the target display, which makes it easy to check that my connection has gone to the right display.
But that’s not all
xlogois good for. There are several other things I use it for.
I remember
xlogo from the very first few times I used Linux – somewhere in 2002 or 2003. Together with stuff like
xeyes, it was a fun little toy to experiment with after installing Linux for the first time. I had no idea it could actually be useful.