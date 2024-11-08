Fedora KDE approved to become of equal status to Fedora GNOME

Earlier this year, a proposal was made to replace the primary edition of Fedora from the GNOME variant to the KDE variant. This proposal, while serious, was mostly intended to stir up discussion about the position of the Fedora KDE spin within the larger Fedora community, and it seems this has had its intended effect. A different, but related proposal, to make Fedora KDE equal in status to the Fedora GNOME variant, has been accepted.
The original proposal read:
As discussed at Flock, the Fedora KDE SIG and the newly forming Fedora Personal Systems Working Group that will oversee the SIG are requesting that the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop spin be upgraded to Edition status for Fedora Linux 42.
This includes the following:
↫ Original proposal
- Listing Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition at the same level as Fedora Workstation Edition on fedoraproject.org
- Production of a flagship site page for Fedora KDE similar to Fedora Workstation on fedoraproject.org
- Marketing support in a similar vein to Workstation at events
After a few months of being live, the proposal has now been unanimously accepted, which means that starting with Fedora 42, the GNOME and KDE versions will have equal status, and thus will receive equal marketing and positioning on the website. Considering how many people really enjoy Fedora KDE, this is a great outcome, and probably the fairest way to handle the situation for a distribution as popular as Fedora.
I use Fedora KDE on all my machines, so for me, this is great news.
For sure KDE deserves it, considering it’s the only remaining classic, feature full and modern desktop environment out there. It turned out that is actually a good thing.
What are you talking about? Xfce, cinnamon, Budgie, and even Mate are classic feaure full desktops.
Fedora is one of the few distros where a dual focus is genuinely achievable. There are far to many distros that have split their (invariably limited) resources across multiple DE. Mint is a good example, where supporting XApps became a drain.
This does open the door, even if only a Tiny bit to Gnome not being Redhats only supported DE too. And with that will come a lot more money into KDE
Welcome to upside down world where Fedora is the best KDE distro and openSUSE is the best Gnome distro.
Wild times.