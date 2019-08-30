Unix at 50: How the OS that powered smartphones started from failure

Maybe its pervasiveness has long obscured its origins. But Unix, the operating system that in one derivative or another powers nearly all smartphones sold worldwide, was born 50 years ago from the failure of an ambitious project that involved titans like Bell Labs, GE, and MIT. Largely the brainchild of a few programmers at Bell Labs, the unlikely story of Unix begins with a meeting on the top floor of an otherwise unremarkable annex at the sprawling Bell Labs complex in Murray Hill, New Jersey.
I acknowledge the importance of UNIX – who doesn’t – but I hate how it has become a huge roadblock to any meaningful rethinking and improvement in lower-level operating system design. The best we can do seems to be to hide the ’60s guts underneath ever more layers, instead of addressing the actual shortcomings of such an old design.
But hey, I’ve learned over the years that criticizing UNIX is akin to drowning kittens, so maybe I should just fall in line and parrot the party line – UNIX is great, UNIX is perfect, and UNIX needs zero modernisation because it was instantly perfect.
You don’t enumerate or otherwise detail the “shortcomings” of Unix.
So I’m curious – One problem is that UNIX in essense is the minimal set of calls, open, fork, exec, etc. Usually criticisms are directed at some layer built (badly or not) atop the core. Or microkernel v.s. monolithic, or something else that means “a particular implementation of…” as opposed to the essence.
Also there are tradeoffs – well known. You might want something different, but it is like wishing most fast food wasn’t founded on hamburgers of some sort. Where’s my McSaladBar with drive-thru? And there is the terrible tyranny of mathematics and complexity. The tradeoff is art – aesthetics – more than engineering.
I normally do embedded and RTOS and see, if anything, a dozen RTOS that do the same things with only slight variants on the calls, almost all can be mappped to the Posix …4 standard.
POSIX is NOT UNIX, but PNU isn’t like GNU.