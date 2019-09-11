 Home > OS News > LG set to demonstrate new system that combines webOS IVI and Microsoft’s MCVP

LG set to demonstrate new system that combines webOS IVI and Microsoft’s MCVP

OS News No Comments

LG has announced that it will demonstrate a new system that integrates its webOS Auto In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system with Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP). By combining webOS Auto and MCVP, the In-Vehicle Infotainment system will be able to collect and transmit data about the driver status, door status, and app usage.

I can’t decide whether it’s sad or great that webOS has managed to find a second, third or even fourth life as an operating system for cars. I do wonder, though, how much of this platform is really webOS – webOS was basically a badly optimised and cobbled together Linux distribution, and I’m assuming very little of what we would recognise as webOS remains in LG’s current automotive and television platforms.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply