Richard Stallman resigns from FSF, MIT after defending child rape

Richard Stallman has resigned as president of and from the board of directors of the Free Software Foundation. The move comes after several reports on deeply inappropriate behaviour towards women, as well as a spirited defense of convicted child trafficker and child rapist Jeffrey Epstein. Stallman defended Marvin Minsky, an AI pioneer accused of raping one of Epstein’s trafficked children, by basically saying that since the underage child was forced by Epstein, Minsky wasn’t at fault for raping an underage child.
Early in the thread, Stallman insists that the “most plausible scenario” is that Epstein’s underage victims were “entirely willing” while being trafficked. Stallman goes on to argue about the definition of “sexual assault,” “rape,” and whether they apply to Minsky and Giuffre’s deposition statement that she was forced to have sex with him.
In response to a student pointing out that Giuffre was 17 when she was forced to have sex with Minsky in the Virgin Islands, Stallman said “it is morally absurd to define ‘rape’ in a way that depends on minor details such as which country it was in or whether the victim was 18 years old or 17.”
Stallman has a history of defending child rape, so perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise. On top of all this, there’s a long list of problematic behaviour towards women.
Today, a notice on the Free Software Foundation website announced his resignation, after he left MIT yesterday, too.
On September 16, 2019, Richard M. Stallman, founder and president of the Free Software Foundation, resigned as president and from its board of directors.
The board will be conducting a search for a new president, beginning immediately. Further details of the search will be published on fsf.org.
Good riddance to bad people. We’ve always known Stallman had some seriously disturbing ideas, but I had no idea they went this far and this deep. This is for the better of the Free software community as a whole.
People in the community have known about Stallman for years. I remember having a conversation at a party several years ago where people were swapping stories about him. While he was recognized as an incredible programmer, the stories shifted to his behavior, particularly his freeloading and general obnoxious nature to everyone.
MIT has a 500-year-flood level of crisis right now because of their acceptance of funding from Epstein and the tolerance of not only Stallman’s bad behavior, but numerous others. The brand, especially in light of the increasing number of women on tech company boards, has seriously suffered over the past few weeks and will take years to recover. Numerous efforts that others have made to promote MIT as an institution for women have lost credibility.
This is not about political correctness. This is about tolerating bad behavior and violating numerous policies and rules to accept money from convicted sex offenders.
Again, Richard Stallman has contributed significantly to the community and technology. That is not in doubt. However, his words and actions, especially in light of the Epstein situation, cannot be hidden and talked about out of the public eye anymore.
Wait for my comment to be moderated before parroting what Thom has said.
May god (or zeus, or enki, or whatever) grant me a death before I get alzheimer’s.
Stallman goes on to argue about the definition of “freedom,”
I mean, I have always be so keen to conveniently redefine things according to his beliefs.
People can’t seem to read these days:
This is what was actually said:
The article tries to make it sound like he was talking about all of Epstein’s victims. He was talking SPECIFICALLY about the Marvin Minsky incident. He doesn’t say he thinks the victims were willing. He SPECIFICALLY said that he assumed Epstein coerced her to present herself as willing, and not to tell her unwitting attackers that she was being forced. It’s pretty clear he accepts that she wasn’t willing, and that presenting as willing under duress does not constitute actual willingness.
—————–
This blatant misunderstanding of the words hides the bigger problem: Richard Stallman has really outdated ideas about what constitutes sexual assault. It doesn’t matter if there was no obvious violent force involved – the fact of being forced into sex can be a very damaging one whether or not there are visible injuries. This is a huge problem for people, like those in the anti-feminist gamergate crowd, to continue to misunderstand consent, and how the loss of agency can be damaging for anyone.
Richard Stallman’s bad idea about sexual assault is really bad. We don’t need to give ammunition to the anti-feminist crowd by misconstruing his words.
(I know nothing about the case, so maybe I don’t know enough context)
How is it a misunderstanding of the words ?
“The article tries to make it sound like he was talking about all of Epstein’s victims. He was talking SPECIFICALLY about the Marvin Minsky incident. He doesn’t say he thinks the victims were willing. He SPECIFICALLY said that he assumed Epstein coerced her to present herself as willing, and not to tell her unwitting attackers that she was being forced. It’s pretty clear he accepts that she wasn’t willing, and that presenting as willing under duress does not constitute actual willingness.”
So: he’s saying Marvin Minsky didn’t know, so he’s not guilty. Is that what is going on ?
Because how is that misunderstanding/misuse of the words ?
Lennie,
Fucking hell. Already there’s an example of not bothering to read. I just quoted the words – both the article, and what Stallman actually said.
THE ARTICLE QUOTE misunderstands the words in Stallman’s PARAGRAPH. Did you not read the quote from the ARTICLE? Did you not read the Stallman PARAGRAPH it was referring to?
Seriously, tell me the article’s interpretation of that Stallman paragraph actually says what the paragraph actually says.
Sad to see that Thom is siding with the SJWs
j0scher,
You lost the argument and any credibility the moment you typed out those three letters.