Moving Firefox to a faster 4-week release cycle

And today we’re excited to announce that we’re moving to a four-week release cycle! We’re adjusting our cadence to increase our agility, and bring you new features more quickly. In recent quarters, we’ve had many requests to take features to market sooner. Feature teams are increasingly working in sprints that align better with shorter release cycles. Considering these factors, it is time we changed our release cadence.
I’ve been incredibly satisfied with Firefox for a long time now, and aside from a few hiccups along the way, I trust the team to handle a faster release cycle just fine.
I agree, although I appreciate some Devs might think that schedule is too hard to maintain.
For me as I mentioned in another thread, Firefox is moving in the right direction and they more they do to accelerate that progress the better, as long as they commit to swiftly fix any breakages, and breakages are bound to occur in a shorter cycle! They’ve done good work in the past, and they’ll do more good work in the future, I’m not going to write them off due to any recent period of poor form!