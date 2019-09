This release is the result of the LLVM community’s work over the past six months (up to trunk r366426 plus commits on the branch). Some highlights include:

– Support for asm goto, enabling for example the mainline Linux kernel for x86_64 to build with Clang

– The RISCV-V target is no longer experimental, but built by default

– Experimental support for C++ for OpenCL

As well as many bug fixes, optimizations, and diagnostics improvements.