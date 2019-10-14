Apple of 2019 is the Linux of 2000

After my blood pressure dropped to healthier levels I got the strangest feeling of déjà vu. This felt exactly like using Linux in the early 2000s. Things break at random for reasons you can’t understand and the only way to fix it is to find terminal commands from discussion forums, type them in and hope for the best. Then it hit me.
This was not an isolated incidence. The parallels are everywhere.
I certainly wouldn’t go that far, but there’s definitely a kernel of truth to the perception that macOS just doesn’t feel as polished and effortless as it once was, during the Leopard days.
Firstly, before I get attacked, I’m not Pro or Anti MacOS, in fact I managed a technical design department for years that was almost exclusively MacOS except a couple of Win 7 RIPs driving large format plotters. (Back in the old days when we plotted out large format CAD drawings for archival purposes.)
My experience parallels the author’s very closely, in particular new hardware compatibility was a big driver in deciding to move away from MacOS years ago, into what is now largely a Windows 10 Pro environment with a few legacy Win 7 x64 devices remaining with one lonely Mac for compatibility purposes with some old software. It’s a bit sad really, but Apple seemed to voluntarily surrendered this space once the iPhone became a hit. I see the new Mac Pro more as a death throw than a renaissance, I can’t see them coming back and I’m not sure what to make of this latest MacOS effort, as the problem isn’t exclusively just the OS, it’s the appearance that Apple effectively abandoned and divorced itself from the hardware developer base years ago.