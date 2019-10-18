Ubuntu 19.10 released

The new Ubuntu release is now available.
The Ubuntu kernel has been updated to the 5.3 based Linux kernel, and our default toolchain has moved to gcc 9.2 with glibc 2.30. Additionally, the Raspberry Pi images now support the new Pi 4 as well as 2 and 3.
Ubuntu Desktop 19.10 introduces GNOME 3.34 the fastest release yet with significant performance improvements delivering a more responsive experience. App organisation is easier with the ability to drag and drop icons into categorised folders and users can select light or dark Yaru theme variants. The Ubuntu Desktop installer also introduces installing to ZFS as a root filesystem as an experimental feature.
Ubuntu Server 19.10 integrates recent innovations from key open infrastructure projects like OpenStack Train, Kubernetes, and Ceph with advanced life-cycle management for multi-cloud and on-prem operations, from bare metal, VMware and OpenStack to every major public cloud.
While you may not be using the default Ubuntu, lots of people are using Ubuntu-based distributions like Mint, so a new Ubuntu release always affects quite a few people far beyond just Ubuntu users.
I tried to find an ARM download for my Pi 4 but couldn’t find anything. Anyone know?
I’ve been meaning to migrate my FreeBSD server at home (running ZFS with Plex, Samba, etc) over to a Linux distro (mostly to get all the advanced Plex Pass features that aren’t supported on FreeBSD), but limited integration with ZFS-on-Linux has prevented me from doing it. This release just might be what tips me over into spending a weekend migrating things over … although I might wait until the LTS release in April …
Guess it’s time to start reading up on how the ZFS integration in Ubuntu is setup. Losing boot environments will be a pain, and their default directory hierarchy for root-on-ZFS is horrible, so will have to see how I can work around those…
But it’s great to see better integration between ZFS and Linux distros. Hopefully, this spurs others to integrate ZoL a little more …