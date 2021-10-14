Ubuntu 21.10 released

Ubuntu 21.10 brings a wide variety of improvements, most notably on the desktop side switching to GNOME Shell 40 and offering many improvements there including some theme refinements. There are also many underlying improvements to enjoy with Ubuntu 21.10, like what gets us excited about kernel and compiler upgrades along with other notable package version bumps.
Adding Wayland support for NVIDIA drivers is a big improvement, as is the addition of PipeWire. There’s also a big regression in that Ubuntu has moved its Firefox package from deb to a Snap package, something I’d sure manually fix if I were an Ubuntu user.
Ubuntu used to be such a no-brainier. If you wanted to use GNU/Linux on desktop or wanted to recommend a GNU/Linux distribution to somebody else. You just said Ubuntu. Sure some people nitpicked but this was the truth. Nowadays the situation is rather moot. Gnome 2 and Unity were reasonable choices and recommendations. Gnome Shell on the other hand is just whacked and most people don’t want to have much with it. Moving Firefox from .deb to snap would i guess be OK if people that prefer .deb could opt-out and still use the (official) .deb option. I read you can’t install Gnome Shell extensions by using a snap based Firefox. Is this little things. Like bad default shell experience, solutions that offer less then they did before. No real innovation anymore by Ubuntu desktop people. After the next LTS release something should in my opinion change. For example switching to KDE by default. That would reintroduce a sane desktop experience and if Ubuntu desktop team would polish it further. Then this would again become a no-brainier. Something most people could use and recommend again without much issues involved. Hopefully something like that will happen in the near future.