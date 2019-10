We are especially proud to present you Tails 4.0, the first version of Tails based on Debian 10 (Buster). It brings new versions of most of the software included in Tails and some important usability and performance improvements. Tails 4.0 introduces more changes than any other version since years.

The list of changes is indeed quite long, and note that it contains quite a number of security fixes too, so you should update as quickly as possible.