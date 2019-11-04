Apple to donate 5% of its 50 billion dollar tax cut to California’s housing crisis

Apple today announced a comprehensive $2.5 billion plan to help address the housing availability and affordability crisis in California. As costs skyrocket for renters and potential homebuyers — and as the availability of affordable housing fails to keep pace with the region’s growth — community members like teachers, firefighters, first responders and service workers are increasingly having to make the difficult choice to leave behind the community they have long called home. Nearly 30,000 people left San Francisco between April and June of this year and homeownership in the Bay Area is at a seven-year low.
2.5 billion dollar sure does sound like a big number.
But wait a second – rewind to the middle of last year:
For years, Apple has held billions of dollars of cash overseas and insisted it won’t bring it home until the US gives it a better deal on the taxes it would have to pay to repatriate the funds. As of 2017, that cash pile had grown to an astonishing $252 billion. Now that lawmakers have passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut that primarily benefits corporations and the wealthy, Apple sees its chance to go forward with bringing that cash home before anyone changes their mind. According to Apple’s announcement, it’ll pay a one time tax of $38 billion.[…]
If Apple had paid the previous tax rate of 35 percent, its bill would have come out to around $88 billion. Now, that money can go into making the company even larger and providing more cash to hold overseas until Uncle Sam cries uncle again.
Apple got a massive tax cut of 50 billion dollars just last year, so this 2.5 billion dollar represents 5 percent of said tax cut.
Such generosity.
So true. Ultra-rich tax-dodgers who think they’re helping us out with a bit of philanthropy should be ashamed.
I suppose we should at least give them props for engaging in /some/ corporate philanthropy, however transparently self-interested it is. It certainly wouldn’t have happened if Steve Jobs were still alive, since he was a Scrooge of epic proportions.
They’re going to keep avoiding taxes until they’re forced to stop. Given the US government has already openly threatened France for attempting to close the tax loopholes that allow them to export their profits to tax havens, I wouldn’t hold my breath on that one.
Entirely virtue signalling.
Homeless advocates note the problem is NOT first time homebuyers qualifying for mortgages.
You have a portion of people who had a reversal of fortune and lost their house. They are easy to help, but with a sufficiently paying job, but instead of Apple hiring them, say as Janitors or in their cafeterias, or other places, they outsource those to contract companies. They could build a dorm or bunkhouse on campus, but don’t really want even those homeless around.
The other two are worse. First are the mentally ill who can’t function unsupervised – to do things like pay rent, go shopping, or even take their medication on time. We need effective mental health treatment at the street level, but Apple’s donation will do nothing to help.
The final set are the IV drug users – they get clean needles then throw them on the ground. They care about nothing except the next fix. They can’t be helped if they remain on the street and even in something other than a supervised setting where they can get and stay clean, then have a job waiting.
Apple has a beautiful and large campus. So does Google. Why don’t they let the homeless set up camp there and provide them food, clean water, and facilities? Maybe because they really know what they would be in for.