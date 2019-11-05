FreeBSD 12.1 released

The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 12.1-RELEASE. This is the second release of the stable/12 branch.

Some of the highlights:

• BearSSL has been imported to the base system.

• The clang, llvm, lld, lldb, compiler-rt utilities and libc++ have been updated to version 8.0.1.

• OpenSSL has been updated to version 1.1.1d.

• Several userland utility updates.