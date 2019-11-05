FreeBSD 12.1 released

The FreeBSD Release Engineering Team is pleased to announce the availability of FreeBSD 12.1-RELEASE. This is the second release of the stable/12 branch.
Some of the highlights:
• BearSSL has been imported to the base system.
• The clang, llvm, lld, lldb, compiler-rt utilities and libc++ have been updated to version 8.0.1.
• OpenSSL has been updated to version 1.1.1d.
• Several userland utility updates.
The full release notes has all the details about this new release, and you can download it from the usual place for amd64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, powerpcspe, sparc64, armv6, armv7, and aarch64.