1Password takes 200 million in venture capital

I wanted to be the first one to tell you: I’m incredibly proud to announce that we’ve partnered with Accel to help 1Password continue the amazing growth and success we’ve seen over the past 14 years. Accel will be investing USD$200 million for a minority stake in 1Password. Along with the investment – their largest initial investment in their 35-year history – Accel brings the experience and expertise we need to grow further and faster.
I use 1Password, and I’m deeply skeptical of venture capital investments like these. 1Password has been profitable since its founding, so this investment is not a make-or-break kind of thing, which makes me worried about the future. Password managers require a lot of trust from their users, and trust is not something I give to venture capitalists.
I use the Bitwarden_rs docker container to host my own.
I did the same thing about a year ago. To add more details on the setup:
– Bitwarden is open source and the code is available on GitHub
– Bitwarden_rs is a Rust implementation of the official Bitwarden server
– I setup a free Google Cloud VM instance with the Bitwarden_rs docker container installed and added LetsEncrypt for SSL (I still have an issue with triggering the Bitwarden_rs to reload when the SSL certificate is updated — so I simply do a cron to restart the container once a week (definitely “cheating” but seems to work well)
– I wrote a small script to pull the database and related files to backup to a secondary location. With my setup, I am up-to-date to the day (could backup more frequently but no need) and can regenerate the entire server in a few minutes once restored from the backup.
Overall I have been very happy with the setup. A long duration LastPass outage last year was the final straw (prior to this I was cautious with the LogMeIn acquisition) to find a better solution. Being in control of the server side and knowing how the client apps function during server outages (and not to mention, being able to spin up a new server really quick) has been huge (LastPass claimed access to my vault during a server outage — clearly was not the case for hundreds of thousands of users).