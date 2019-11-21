Tim Cook effectively endorses Donald Trump’s reelection

Yesterday, Trump visited a six year old factory where Mac Pros are being assembled, and Tim Cook appeared in a Trump campaign ad.
After Mr. Trump departed the factory, he tweeted, “Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America.”
About the only thing that’s true in this tweet is that the factory is located in Texas. First, Trump didn’t open the factory – it’s been in use for six years now. Second, it’s not major at all – it only assembles the Mac Pro with about 500 employees. Third, it won’t bring any jobs back because it’s been open for six years already. Lastly, it isn’t an Apple factory – it’s owned by another, independent company.
Cook stood next to him, and didn’t correct Trump at all.
On Wednesday, Mr. Trump called Mr. Cook a “very special person” because of his ability to create jobs. He turned to Mr. Cook and said, “What would you say about our economy compared to everybody else?”
Mr. Cook replied, “I think we have the strongest economy in the world.”
“Strongest in the world,” Mr. Trump said.
The president then took questions on the impeachment inquiry and launched into a tirade against “the fake press.” Mr. Cook stood silently nearby.
John Gruber, longtime Apple blogger and one of the most outspoken defenders of Apple’s policies:
I’ve been on board with Cook’s stance on engaging Trump. Participating in Trump’s technology council does not imply support for Trump. Engaging Trump personally, in private phone calls and dinners, does not imply support. But appearing alongside Trump at an Apple facility in a staged photo-op is implicit support for Trump and his re-election.[…]
A low moment in Apple’s proud history, and a sadly iconic moment for Tim Cook. I hope avoiding those tariffs is worth it.
History rarely bestows consequences on companies cooperating with the far right and nazi extremists. IG Farben’s directors were all released by the US within only a few years, and IG Farben still exists today in the form of several highly profitable companies, namely Agfa, BASF, Bayer and Sanofi.
Volkswagen was founded by a Nazi labour union, produced what would become the Beetle for Nazi Germany, built military vehicles during the war using 15.000 slaves from concentration camps, and still exists today as one of the biggest automobile conglomerates in the world.
IBM aided the Nazi regime in the organisation of the Holocaust, while in the US, it orchestrated the concentration camps where Japanese Americans were held. Meanwhile, Henry Ford’s antisemitism and nazi sympathies are well-documented, and Ford, too, is one of the largest automobile makers in the world.
Point is, there’s zero risk for Cook to openly associate himself with someone like Trump. Extremists will praise him, centrists will excuse it away, and the rest will condemn Cook, but keep buying iPhones and Macs anyway – and Tim Cook knows it.
In a corporatocracy, companies and their leaders are untouchable.
Comparisons of Trump to Hitler are dubious at best. He’s much more like Mussolini.
People really don’t understand analogies anymore.
When I say:
A is to C
as
B is D
Am I establishing a relation between A and B, between C and D? The answer is no, but almost everyone including news reporters fall for this fallacy.
Cook and Apple is to Trump
as
(Numerous companies listed) is to Hitler
This does not compare Trump to Hitler. It is comparing how companies often associating with bad entities get away with it.
Another example:
Trump said:
Terrorists is to Immigration
as
Strychnine is to Skittles
People yelled that Trump was comparing immigrants to Skittles. No, No NO NOOOO. He is comparing how a few poisoned Skittles in a large group can still be dangerous, just like a few terrorists among a large group of immigrants can still be dangerous.
For love of God, quit saying people are comparing C to D. Analogies are one of those basic questions on any kind of intelligence tests. Learn how they work, everyone. Note, I am not trying to DISS the commenter. It is a very common mistake, and as I said, even the most “learned” among us seem to not get this. It’s one of my biggest pet peeves.
I don’t use Apple anymore – I use a Sony smartphone and a Lenovo computer. Does that make me complicit in something else nefarious? It’s hard to keep track.
A lot of Lenovo’s are actually assembled in NC. They do this so they can keep government contracts IIRC.
I am not taking sides. I just like things to be clear:
– He said he opened it in the tweet. He did not say it was new. Think of it as a reopening that stores do all the time.
– It will produce the new Mac Pro. I presume this means that the plant was retooled for this, but I do not know. If yes, they were probably closed or partially closed for the changes?
– Apple was reported to be looking at moving the production to China due to the U.S tariffs: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-28/apple-moves-mac-pro-production-to-china-wsj-reports
– Apple changed its mind due to exemptions from the White House: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-23/apple-s-new-mac-pro-to-be-assembled-in-texas-after-tariff-waiver
Here is the article written before the visit without all the innuendo: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-17/trump-to-tour-apple-s-austin-manufacturing-plant-on-wednesday
Actually what you are saying fits the bill.
“Apple was reported to be looking at moving the production to China due to the U.S tariffs:”
“Apple changed its mind due to exemptions from the White House.”
That’s kind of what Trump does. He causes a crisis (the first statement), and then rides in as if he solved a difficult crisis (the second statement).