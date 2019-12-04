Apple’s Activation Lock will make it very difficult to refurbish Macs

Every month, thousands of perfectly good iPhones are shredded instead of being put into the hands of people who could really use them. Why? Two words: Activation Lock. And Macs are its next victim.
“We receive four to six thousand locked iPhones per month,” laments Peter Schindler, founder and owner of The Wireless Alliance, a Colorado-based electronics recycler and refurbisher. Those iPhones, which could easily be refurbished and put back into circulation, “have to get parted out or scrapped,” all because of this anti-theft feature.
With the release of macOS Catalina earlier this fall, any Mac that’s equipped with Apple’s new T2 security chip now comes with Activation Lock—meaning we’re about to see a lot of otherwise usable Macs heading to shredders, too.
While I understand the need for security features such as these – who doesn’t – it should definitely be possible to save these devices from the shredder. It’s such a waste of perfectly good hardware that could make a lot of less-privileged people around the world a whole lot happier.
I’m positive these can be hacked, even if it requires a hardware mode, but at what expense?
Google’s FRP does the same thing, and even as a legit owner I was locked out of my own phone because I didn’t have access to the google account (I don’t use a google account for anything, however android forces you to create one to install apps and unbeknownst to me, google simultaneously installed it’s FRP lock on my phone without my knowledge or consent) Fortunately I found a vulnerability in FRP and was able to bypass it at the time. But for a recycler, they’re not going to be able to put the time and energy into hacking phones, they’ll get tossed into the scrap pile immediately.
I’m afraid the planet’s going to hell, and these companies really don’t give a crap about the damages they’re doing. The only thing they care about is profits, which is why governments need to get involved to provide economic incentives to do a better job. Only problem is many of our government leaders don’t give a crap either and are eager to trade the long term health of our planet for short term wealth in their pockets. Mark my words, this will be the downfall of our civilization. 🙁
But somebody working at a recycling center will happily stolen phones for their friend for a small fee.
The permanent lockouts do help with stolen phones, which is important, but being able to refurbish them is also important.
Not sure how to fix this. Maybe making it much easier to report stolen phones, and much easier for refurbishing centers to both discover stolen phones, and unlock ones that aren’t, along with some sort of mandatory waiting period?
There’s a lot to consider here. For starters, these recyclers already have an abundance of used phones coming in every day that they didn’t have to steal. I don’t really see all that much motivation for them to open a risky side business in stolen phones when they could literally just take one from one of their own bins. Maybe I need to be more cynical though, haha.
A second point is the effectiveness of these anti-theft functions against determined hackers is somewhat exaggerated.
It’s conceivable that anti-theft mechanisms could end up impeding recyclers more than determined thieves, which would be the worst of both worlds.
Thirdly, corporate attempts to reduce the number of phones in the secondhand market and increase the demand for new phones actually increases the economic viability for stolen phones. It’s not in apple’s interests to make the secondhand market more plentiful, however the law of supply and demand technically dictates that an increase in the supply of legitimately used phones is detrimental to the value of stolen phones.
I think you’re on the right track. Nobody wants to buy a stolen phone (for the most part), so ideally it should be possible for buyers of secondhand phones themselves to lookup the status of the phone they just bought. If vendors were forced to refund buyers of stolen phones, the market for stolen phones wouldn’t be profitable. But the database itself needs to be robust and tamper-proof, which could be a challenge in and of itself.