 Home > Legal > Google warns Turkish partners over new Android phones amid dispute

Google warns Turkish partners over new Android phones amid dispute

Legal No Comments

Google has told its Turkish business partners it will not be able to work with them on new Android phones to be released in Turkey, after the Turkish competition board ruled that changes Google made to its contracts were not acceptable.

Totalitarian governments are increasingly using their subjects’ smartphones as tools for exerting their totalitarian control. Don’t be surprised if the Turkish government will soon mandate Turkish-made software on smartphones sold in the country, just like Russia mandated not too long ago.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply