OpenBSD system-call-origin verification

A new mechanism to help thwart return-oriented programming (ROP) and similar attacks has recently been added to the OpenBSD kernel. It will block system calls that are not made via the C library (libc) system-call wrappers. Instead of being able to string together some “gadgets” that make a system call directly, an attacker would need to be able to call the wrapper, which is normally at a randomized location.
My first impression is that I don’t actually like this very much, why should all applications and languages be dependent upon libc? We’re talking about userspace here and while it’s true userspace can be exploited through return oriented attacks in buggy code, among other things, this security mechanism implicitly hurts applications and low level functionality that is legitimately happening in userspace. They even acknowledge this, but instead of conceding that this harms legitimate use of system calls from user space, they would like to force all languages to use libc….
Also there are many versions of libc, they’re all totally legit. So even then I don’t know how they plan to authenticate them without forcing applications to use a specific one. I’m sure this is something they’ve thought about, but the article doesn’t make it clear if/how they solved it.
Out of curiosity, I’d like to see what impact this has on performance/latency.
Also, there’s something hugely ironic here that may not be immediately obvious, but this kernel restriction only protects from the kind of stack corruption that languages like go are impervious to. C programs are historically among the worst offenders for these kinds of vulnerabilities, yet it’s alternative languages like go that will be forced to embrace C’s libraries. Go figure.