The Game of Trees version control system

Game of Trees (Got) is a version control system which prioritizes ease of use and simplicity over flexibility.
Got is still under development; it is being developed on OpenBSD and its main target audience are OpenBSD developers.
Got uses Git repositories to store versioned data. Git can be used for any functionality which has not yet been implemented in Got. It will always remain possible to work with both Got and Git on the same repository.↫ Game of Trees website
OpenBSD is developing Game of Trees because they want a version control system that adheres to OpenBSD coding conventions, implements various OpenBSD security practices, and uses nothing but BSD-licensed code. It’s important to note, as its developers make very clear, that GoT is not in any way intended as a replacement for git.