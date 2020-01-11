Farmers are buying 40-year-old tractors because they’re actually repairable

When a brand new John Deere tractors breaks down, you need a computer to fix it. When a John Deere tractor manufactured in 1979 breaks down, you can repair it yourself or buy another old John Deere tractor. Farming equipment—like televisions, cars, and even toothbrushes—now often comes saddled with a computer. That computer often comes with digital rights management software that can make simple repairs an expensive pain in the ass. As reported by the Minnesota StarTribune, Farmers have figured out a way around the problem—buying tractors manufactured 40 years ago, before the computers took over.
I wonder if we’ll ever reach that state with computers – a point where they become so locked-down, unrepairable and impossible to fix that we will be forced to keep older hardware around just to retain control over our own devices.
We are already at that point you just don’t realize it yet… you have to go back to something like AMD Piledriver to get a CPU without ME or PSP.
Haven’t you ever read the Apple products EULA? They do not belong to you, you’re renting them. You do NOT own devices anymore.
Some consider it tin foil hattery, but this is something I am extremely concerned about. Yet no matter what I do to personally protest this corporate control over every aspect of our lives and property, like boycotting and voting with my wallet, I nevertheless find it becoming worse as time continues because the economy is driven by the masses who remain naive and are indoctrinated with a blind faith in pure capitalism, combined with a naive view that all public regulation is evil, leading to us being increasingly locked into corporate control. There’s so much FUD about “big brother” taking over our lives, which might be justified sometimes, but unfortunately many people are too stupid to realize how corporations are taking over the role of big brother and how their votes against government actually end up impeding the government’s ability to regulate the very corporations taking away our personal freedoms.
I actually think the “right to repair” is popular among the public and most would strongly favor telling these companies to go shove their repair restrictions. In a democracy this is a ridiculously easy fix, we could just make repairing a legal right and the problem would go away. But western democratic countries are loosing at democracy, which has quietly been replaced with corporatocracy. Although corruption has always been a problem, the brazen glee with which modern politicians get away with trashing individual rights over corporations, the environment, medical health care, education system, banking, all the while subsiding wealthy corporations and blowing up the national debt in the process…it’s all just insane and backwards. What makes this so frustrating is that these problems should all be solvable given that GDP and human productivity are higher than ever, and yet corporate corruption all but guaranties that nothing will be solved and corporate government puppets will do everything possible to keep the corruption in place. They hold all the power, and they are winning 🙁
I don’t think the founders of the US government really anticipated the power that “corporations” would come to wield over public interests. If they had seen or even dreamed of how powerful corporations would become, they would have included the explicit separation of corporations and state just as they did with church and state. As forward thinking as they may have been, the lack of this separation was a mistake that we may never recover from and will cost us freedoms for generations to come.
Sorry for the rant. Perhaps I roped in too much philosophy in a discussion about corporations refusing to let owners repair their own property, but it’s just such an easy legislative fix, it just seems important talk about why we’re here in the first place.