 Home > Mobile > The PinePhone starts shipping – a Linux-powered smartphone for $150

The PinePhone starts shipping – a Linux-powered smartphone for $150

Mobile 2 Comments

Pine64 has announced that it is finally shipping the PinePhone, a smartphone that takes the rare step outside the Android/iOS duopoly and is designed to run mainline Linux distributions. The PinePhone starts shipping January 17 in the “Braveheart” developer edition.

An interesting device for sure, and the dip switches on the motherboard that act has hardware kill switches for things like the microphone and camera are pretty neat. I do take issue with the “Linux-powered” as if that’s some unique quality or anything. Save for the odd iPhone, every single smartphone in the world runs Linux.

Maybe not in a form that adheres to your no true Scotsman idea of Linux, but 100% Linux nonetheless.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

2 Comments

  1. 2020-01-16 8:15 pm
    Alfman

    This initial “Braveheart” batch of devices is meant for “developer and early adopter” users, according to the Pine64 Store. The phone doesn’t come with an end-user OS pre-installed and instead only comes with a factory test image that allows for easy verification that the hardware works. Users are expected to flash their own OS to the device. There are several available, from Ubuntu Touch to Sailfish OS, but they are all currently in an unfinished alpha state. Pine64 says that only enthusiasts with “extensive Linux experience” are the intended customers here—this isn’t (yet?) a mainstream product.

    This sounds like it’s not consumer ready, but it’s right up my alley and at the right price too!
    I might be temped to try a mainline linux phone if I were in the market for a new phone. That being said, I don’t know how viable this phone is without android apps (like my carrier’s visual voicemail, thermostat app, gps apps, etc) and I’m not sure it’s possible for a new phone platform to overcome the duopoly market.

    Save for the odd iPhone, every single smartphone in the world runs Linux.

    Maybe not in a form that adheres to your no true Scotsman idea of Linux, but 100% Linux nonetheless.

    I’m no Scotsman, but I feel that if it were “100% linux” then I shouldn’t have trouble flashing a genuine mainline linux kernel onto android hardware. Maybe we could say that android is more of a linux derivative? I know google’s been pushing their changes upstream, I don’t know how many differences remain though, and there’s always the issue of binary blobs. Can we compromise and call it 99% linux? 🙂

  2. 2020-01-16 8:35 pm
    ssokolow

    I stand by my perspective. When people colloquially say “Linux” vs. “Android”, they’re talking about what the vendor pushes as the primary userland API and/or ABI.

    Whether musl-based distros count as Linux depends on whether you’re judging by Linux kernel + POSIX + X11 (API) or “Runs my Linux Steam/GOG.com/etc. games” (Linux kernel + glibc ABI + X11).

Leave a Reply