The PinePhone starts shipping – a Linux-powered smartphone for $150

Pine64 has announced that it is finally shipping the PinePhone, a smartphone that takes the rare step outside the Android/iOS duopoly and is designed to run mainline Linux distributions. The PinePhone starts shipping January 17 in the “Braveheart” developer edition.
An interesting device for sure, and the dip switches on the motherboard that act has hardware kill switches for things like the microphone and camera are pretty neat. I do take issue with the “Linux-powered” as if that’s some unique quality or anything. Save for the odd iPhone, every single smartphone in the world runs Linux.
Maybe not in a form that adheres to your no true Scotsman idea of Linux, but 100% Linux nonetheless.
This sounds like it’s not consumer ready, but it’s right up my alley and at the right price too!
I might be temped to try a mainline linux phone if I were in the market for a new phone. That being said, I don’t know how viable this phone is without android apps (like my carrier’s visual voicemail, thermostat app, gps apps, etc) and I’m not sure it’s possible for a new phone platform to overcome the duopoly market.
I’m no Scotsman, but I feel that if it were “100% linux” then I shouldn’t have trouble flashing a genuine mainline linux kernel onto android hardware. Maybe we could say that android is more of a linux derivative? I know google’s been pushing their changes upstream, I don’t know how many differences remain though, and there’s always the issue of binary blobs. Can we compromise and call it 99% linux? 🙂
I stand by my perspective. When people colloquially say “Linux” vs. “Android”, they’re talking about what the vendor pushes as the primary userland API and/or ABI.
Whether musl-based distros count as Linux depends on whether you’re judging by Linux kernel + POSIX + X11 (API) or “Runs my Linux Steam/GOG.com/etc. games” (Linux kernel + glibc ABI + X11).