WordPad is gettings ads in Windows 10

An upcoming feature of WordPad has been discovered by enthusiasts, revealing in-app ads that promote Microsoft Office. The change is hidden in recent Insider Preview builds, and not activated for most users.
WordPad is a very simple text editor, more powerful than Notepad, but still less feature rich than Microsoft Word or LibreOffice Writer. It is good for creating a simple text document without complicated formatting.
The more advertisements and preinstalled junkware Microsoft shoves into Windows 10, the more the otherwise decent operating system turns into a user-hostile joke. Apple is going down the same route with iOS, and everything about it just feels disgusting and sleazy.
One of the many reasons I transitioned all my machines away from Windows and to Linux.
What if I need to use WordPad to view Unix text files and I don’t want to be bothered by Word offering to convert them to docx files. Because that’s the only good use for WordPad. It doesn’t open docxes remotely well, so if you don’t have/want MS Office, it’s better to install LibreOffice
Microsoft is clearly drunk with power. Now that Windows is “a service” (as per their own words), you should have no control over it. So, you are getting all the hassles of managing local software with all the lack of control of a “service” like Gmail.
So, what’s next? Desktop Linux still sucks and Windows 8.1 (which I run in all my computers) will get EOLed in 2023.
Notepad supports Unix text files these days IIRC. At least on Windows 10.