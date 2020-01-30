IBM names Arvind Krishna CEO, replacing Ginni Rometty

IBM named Arvind Krishna as chief executive officer, replacing longtime CEO Virginia Rometty.
Krishna is currently the head of IBM’s cloud and cognitive software unit and was a principal architect of the company’s purchase of Red Hat, which was completed last year. Rometty, 62, will continue as executive chairman and serve through the end of the year, when she will retire after almost 40 years with the company, IBM said in a statement Thursday.
Good luck to the man, I guess. IBM isn’t exactly the most exciting company in the world.