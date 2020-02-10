Microsoft stuffs ads in the Windows Start menu targeting Firefox users

Microsoft has now started to show text ad for its new Chromium-based Edge in the all apps list. The ad, which shows up under ‘Suggested’ listing for Start menu, recommends using the new version of Microsoft Edge.

Surprisingly, the ad is targeting Firefox users. If you have Firefox as your default browser, you might see the advertisement or suggestion in the Start menu. Depending on whether you’re actively using Firefox or other browsers, the recommendation may or may not show up.

“Still using Firefox? Microsoft Edge is here,” the ad label reads and it includes a link to download Chromium-based browser.