DreamCast emulator Redream’s progress report for February 2020

Hot off the presses is our latest stable, version 1.5.0, marking the second stable release since the last progress report. In this past year, support has been added for multiple new platforms to make the emulator accessible, performance has dramatically increased, new features such as save states and cheat support have landed to make emulating more fun, and numerous accuracy improvements were made to continue polishing the overall emulation experience.
I love these detailed overviews of changes in emulators. Dolphin started the trend, I think, and now this team is picking it up.