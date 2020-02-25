Firefox enables DNS over HTTPS by default for US users

Today, Firefox began the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default for US-based users. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks to confirm no major issues are discovered as this new protocol is enabled for Firefox’s US-based users.[…]
At the creation of the internet, these kinds of threats to people’s privacy and security were known, but not being exploited yet. Today, we know that unencrypted DNS is not only vulnerable to spying but is being exploited, and so we are helping the internet to make the shift to more secure alternatives. We do this by performing DNS lookups in an encrypted HTTPS connection. This helps hide your browsing history from attackers on the network, helps prevent data collection by third parties on the network that ties your computer to websites you visit.
We can only hope other browsers will follow soon. This is a very important and great improvement.
The version of firefox I use in linux has not been updated to use this yet, however I do have some technical concerns about this.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DNS_over_HTTPS#Criticism
In particular, this technically centralizes DNS lookups to a few select providers (I haven’t confirmed this independently but apparently firefox uses cloudflare and chrome uses google), making it far easier to implement centralized tracking. I know it’s not typical, but since I run my own DNS server this kind of makes my queries less secure (at least by default). And while it’s easy for browser makers to vilify local ISPs, I would argue that the centralized DNS providers technically pose a far greater risk for abuses at a massive scale and possibly make all of us even more vulnerable to secret FISA court ordered wiretapping. Decentralization is normally a good thing and makes it far more difficult to conduct surveillance activities in secret.
The other issue is that encrypting DNS doesn’t technically do much to protect users from passive wiretapping. Local ISPs are still going to get the hostnames and IP addresses and for HTTPS requests anyways since those have to be known (aka unencrypted) in order to route the traffic appropriately to the web daemon holding the decryption keys. Sure the ISP loose the ability to see DNS requests, but they still have the same information through HTTPS deep packet inspection. Now not only does your ISP get the same information as before, but so does another additional party. In effect this adds to and does not subtract from to the number of 3rd parties privy to your activities.
TLDR; Mozilla has omitted some of the facts about protecting user’s privacy, and the articles is guilty of at least unintentionally propagating a false sense of security with this change.
That is an issue, but not an unsolvable one.
Also, the same page says “Firefox 73 added another resolver in the options, NextDNS”, which is a good start.
Maybe a panel which lets you pick from 5 or 6 presets and an “Other” where you can copy-paste one of your choice.
ssokolow,
Yes, I agree, but I feel that mozilla could do a better job of disclosing the privacy risks that they are actually creating. As it stands they’re omitting important facts and leaving people misinformed.
I can’t believe that Google got right and Mozilla got it wrong:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/dns-over-https-will-eventually-roll-out-in-all-major-browsers-despite-isp-opposition/
richarson,
+1
That’s a very good overview of where the different browsers are at!
I was going to point out exactly this issue, DoH might be fine but Mozilla’s implementation is esentially flawed at the moment.