Fuchsia Friday: Google is beginning to ‘dogfood’ test Fuchsia OS

In software development, and especially Google’s development cycles, there’s usually a point where the developers “eat their own dogfood” or use their own work, before letting normal users try it. It seems that Google’s long-in-development Fuchsia OS may finally be reaching this “dogfood” stage.
And yet, we’re still no closer to what, exactly, Fuchsia is going to be for.
One could’ve said the same for Unix, Linux, and MS-DOS at their geneses. Their futures were wide open, solutions in search of problems. Later incarnations found ways to blend their functionality, so that Windows and *nix can talk a somewhat similar language, via CIFS and Wine, Samba and Unix Services for Windows.
Then again, look at the ultimate purpose-built, consumer-oriented operating system: MacOS. Granted, it’s fully documented, the OS API is pretty transparent, and all that. But how many apps are written first for MacOS or an iThing, then ported to Windows or *nix? The ecosystem is heavily curated, to steer the devs away from anything without an Apple logo on it.
I won’t claim to know the future, so maybe Fuchsia will take off (like Linux), or find its niche (Haiku OS), or eventually sputter and stall (Multics). In any case, my hat is off to those Fuchsia devs, and other users, who take the plunge and start using it for regular production work.
(Yes, I’ve stated some opinions as facts, and my biases are familiar in this forum. But my real purpose for this comment is to stir the pot of discussion. Flames will be accepted and honored.)