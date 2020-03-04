 Home > Microsoft > PowerShell 7.0 released

PowerShell 7.0 released

Microsoft 1 Comment

For those unfamiliar, PowerShell 7 is the latest major update to PowerShell, a cross-platform (Windows, Linux, and macOS) automation tool and configuration framework optimized for dealing with structured data (e.g. JSON, CSV, XML, etc.), REST APIs, and object models. PowerShell includes a command-line shell, object-oriented scripting language, and a set of tools for executing scripts/cmdlets and managing modules.

Do we have any PowerShell users on OSNews? If so, why are you using it, and what for?

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

One Response

  1. 2020-03-04 5:20 pm
    Undomiel

    I suspect a number of PowerShell users around here. For myself, I use it a lot for admin work across a number of different systems and also for some automation of data export/imports. Very handy for accomplishing things from the cli. I haven’t really done anything with PowerShell on Linux nor looked at PowerShell 6 but it looks like 7 is bringing some interesting features. Definitely could use ForEach-Object -Parallel to speed things up.

Leave a Reply