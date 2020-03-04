PowerShell 7.0 released

For those unfamiliar, PowerShell 7 is the latest major update to PowerShell, a cross-platform (Windows, Linux, and macOS) automation tool and configuration framework optimized for dealing with structured data (e.g. JSON, CSV, XML, etc.), REST APIs, and object models. PowerShell includes a command-line shell, object-oriented scripting language, and a set of tools for executing scripts/cmdlets and managing modules.
Do we have any PowerShell users on OSNews? If so, why are you using it, and what for?
I suspect a number of PowerShell users around here. For myself, I use it a lot for admin work across a number of different systems and also for some automation of data export/imports. Very handy for accomplishing things from the cli. I haven’t really done anything with PowerShell on Linux nor looked at PowerShell 6 but it looks like 7 is bringing some interesting features. Definitely could use ForEach-Object -Parallel to speed things up.