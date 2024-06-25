Microsoft charged with EU antitrust violations for bundling Teams

The European Commission has informed Microsoft of its preliminary view that Microsoft has breached EU antitrust rules by tying its communication and collaboration product Teams to its popular productivity applications included in its suites for businesses Office 365 and Microsoft 365.↫ European Commission press release
Chalk this one up in the unsurprising column, too. Teams has infested Office, and merely by being bundled it’s become a major competitor to Slack, even though everyone who has to use it seems to absolutely despise Teams with a shared passion rivaling only Americans’ disgust for US Congress.
On a mildly related note, I’m working with a friend to set up a Matrix server specifically for OSNews users, so we can have a self-hosted, secure, and encrypted space to hang out, continue conversations beyond the shelf life of a news item, suggest interesting stories, point out spelling mistakes, and so on. It’ll be invite-only at first, with preference given to Patreons, active commenters, and other people I trust. We intend to federate, so if everything goes according to plan, you can use your existing Matrix username and account.
I’ll keep y’all posted.
While I strongly prefer Slack to Teams, I give some props to Teams for replacing Skype for Business. Teams is *great* compared to that dumpster fire.
Good on EU for regulating tech though. I think that that tipped me towards being slightly pro-EU membership for my country (we’re currently not a member).
So, the EU is complaining that as a user I am getting Teams for free? How is this good for me?
You aren’t getting Teams for free, or better you are not getting anything for free, when it comes to Microsoft.
Of course I am. I am subscribed to their office 365 account, and they include it for free. My price didnt change.
“Part of a subscription” == “Free” ??
Of course. It was not included in the beginning, and then they included if for the same price.
As Enturbulated stated, being part of a paid subscription is not free. It’s simply included.
It’s not really clear to me what exactly the EU’s remedy is for this, but I wanted to concur with “included with subscription != free”.
They do have a “free” home plan…
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-teams/compare-microsoft-teams-home-options
I tried testing on linux to see if it was free there or if it required an active windows license, but I am a bit surprised/disappointed to see that microsoft are blocking firefox…
https://ibb.co/zHtSBKH
It was not included in the beginning, and then they included if for the same price.
So not only it’s not free, it’s way worse than that, that is as soon as you stop paying the subscription fee, you lose access to all tools you are currently using, including Teams. But note that this is not on why market regulator intervened. The problem here is competition, to Teams, can never compete under such terms and on the long run, you as a consumer, get less. That is if five, ten or twenty years from now, you would say i am fed up with Microsoft and their subscriptions terms and services, for Teams. Well, you won’t have any alternative to switch to. Like with for example with yogurt. Imagine if there would only be one brand of yogurt on the market and you would get added sugar in it for free. Yummy.