DuckDuckGo is good enough for regular use

DuckDuckGo’s premise is simple. They do not collect or share personal information. They log searches, but they promise that these logs are not linked to personally identifiable information. Their search engine results seemingly come from Bing, but they claim to have their own crawler and hundreds of other sources on top of that. They do customize the results a little: geo-searches like bars near my location give me results from my home city of New York. But search results aren’t personalized. I’ve always wondered how good the results would be.
DuckDuckGo is my default, main search engine on all my computers and devices. Every now and then I do use the g command to tell DDG to do a Google search, but overall, I’m incredibly satisfied with how DDG performs.
If one is reasonably cautious, he wants to avoid giving data to the alphabet soup of various Gestapo agencies.
But if one is indeed reasonably cautious, he is likely to conclude that DDG is just another facet of the Gestapo.
It’s definitely —-not— part of Google.
I’ve been using it for about four years. 1 ½ to 2 years ago I would have not told everyone I know to use it. Now For the past year I’ve been encouraging people to use it and encouraging people to set it up as their default search engine. So far nobody has complained.