How Intel is changing the future of power supplies with its ATX12VO spec

We don’t often talk about power supplies, but Intel’s new ATX12VO spec—that’s an ‘O’ for ‘Oscar,’ not a zero—will start appearing soon in pre-built PCs from OEMs and system integrators, and it represents a major change in PSU design.
The ATX12VO spec removes voltage rails from the power supply, all in a bid to improve efficiency standards on the PC and meet stringent government regulations. But while the spec essentially removes +3.3-volt, +5-volt and -12-volt and +5-volt standby power from the PSU, they aren’t going away—they’re just moving to the motherboard. That’s the other big change, so keep reading to find out more.
Power supplies are definitely one of the more cumbersome parts of a modern PC build, so any changes there can potentially have a big impact. The new Mac Pro has really shown how a modern PC can be designed to not use ugly and annoying cabling, opting instead for various pogo pins and properly aligned connectors.
Sure, that would be much harder to accomplish in the open ecosystem of PCs, but for an easier building experience and thus potential access to a larger segment of the market, players in the PC industry would do well to come together and take a long, hard look at the Mac Pro and how to replicate some of its innovations into the wider PC industry.
Well, I’ve got a mixed reaction.
On the one hand, it will clearly make the power supply more efficient, but I’m concerned about making the motherboard less efficient. Modern computers use 12V lines with regulators on the motherboard to buck the voltages to those required by the motherboard and CPU components. These modules are called VRMs:
https://www.gamersnexus.net/guides/1229-anatomy-of-a-motherboard-what-is-a-vrm-mosfet?showall=1
These tend to run hot already, even prior to this new spec. I’m concerned what adding even more VRMs to the motherboard will do. Certainly we can/should get rid of the voltage lines that are never used, but in terms of peripherals, I really question whether the motherboard can do this more efficiently than the power supply.
My workstation uses a 1000W 80+ gold power supply, while I don’t have a way to measure it’s actual efficiency, it runs cold and the fan never kicks in. I’ve over-provisioned it for stability and in case I were to buy a second GPU, the max power I actually use is ~500W under load. The motherboard on the other hand does produce heat even at idle. Everything on the motherboard produces heat, but the VRMs in particular are notably hot.
So here’s my question/concern: is this actually solving anything or is it just going to shift the burden of powering peripherals to the motherboard to incur power conversion losses downstream? Unless there’s a clear net benefit overall, then I’m not so sure I want to add more stress and heat on the motherboard just so power supplies can claim better power efficiency – it’s somewhat of an artificial win.
Maybe peripherals themselves should provide their own buck regulators to produce whatever voltages they want from the 12v rails or to avoid power conversion all together. This would minimize current requirements and distribute heat away from the motherboard.
Incidentally, my gigabyte BIOS has a nice breakdown of temperatures and fans for the motherboard, and I’d like to graph the heat output of VRMs across loads, but unfortunately the it8686e chip isn’t supported under linux, and it doesn’t look like any progress is being made on this front…
https://github.com/lm-sensors/lm-sensors/issues/167
Therefor lmsensors only gives me ACPI and coretemp, which limits my ability to monitor temps and control fans on the motherboard. Is there any chance that anyone knows what ACPI temperatures map to on gigabyte z370 motherboards?
I can’t find documentation for this anywhere. I assume the first is an ambient temperature because of how low it is. Can anyone recommend a Z390 motherboard that works flawlessly with linux monitoring & fan control? Something with remote AMT would be desirable too. The lack of monitoring & fan control has been a lingering issue. It’s only minor, but still frustrating.