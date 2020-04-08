HPE sets end date for hobbyist licenses for OpenVMS

Hobbyist licenses for OpenVMS have been a notable option for users of the VAX, Alpha, and Integrity business servers. HP 3000 users tried for a similar license for MPE/iX, especially in the months following HP’s news it wouldn’t continue its 3000 business. HP declined to create the kind of license the users wanted to power the basement and in-garage 3000 servers they’d brought home.
With the change in ownership of OpenVMS — HP Enterprise turned over the business to VMS Software Inc. — the hobbyist program is ending at HPE. VSI is considering one option to continue hobbyist-class licenses.
That’s one hell of a bummer. I hope they can come to sort of solution or agreement.
I guess they learned the wrong lesson from how Oracle handled Solaris licensing after buying Sun. Killing the hobbyist/developer/prototyping license was in large part the first ringing of the death knell for Solaris, especially on x86. Many shops (like ours) simply started building RHEL servers since they could play/test/protoype for cheap (or free with CentOS). Eventually we couldn’t justify the cost of Solaris and migrated to RHEL for all production workloads.