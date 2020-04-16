Solaris 11.4 SRU20 released

We’ve just released SRU 20 for Oracle Solaris 11.4, the April 2020 CPU. It is available via ‘pkg update’ from the support repository or by downloading the SRU from My Oracle Support Doc ID 2433412.1.
The administrator of my organisation needs to supply me with a Support Identifier before I can do something as simple as read the documentation about this new version, so I have no idea what to tell you. I guess Solaris technically isn’t dead yet?
It’s nearly dead, isn’t it? Isn’t it basically just in maintenance mode now?
There was a time I was very excited to try out Solaris on my machine. It worked okay with the CDE, but getting something modern would be nice. There was actually community enthusiasm around the project.
But the CDDL was crafted to prevent Linux from scraping parts from Solaris. What they did not realize is that the opposite was more likely. Linux had much better support for hardware, and also had modern graphics components. They could not even benefit properly from FreeBSD either.
And the final nail was Oracle purchase, and shuttering the open source project. Even IBM is now using a hybrid AIX/Linux strategy on their systems. They could have made better choices.