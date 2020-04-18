The decline of usability

Today, it seems we’re on another track completely. Despite being endlessly fawned over by an army of professionals, Usability, or as it used to be called, “User Friendliness”, is steadily declining. During the last ten years or so, adhering to basic standard concepts seems to have fallen out of fashion. On comparatively new platforms, I.E. smartphones, it’s inevitable: the input mechanisms and interactions with the display are so different from desktop computers that new paradigms are warranted.
Worryingly, these paradigms have begun spreading to the desktop, where keyboards for fast typing and pixel-precision mice effectively render them pointless. Coupled with the flat design trend, UI elements are increasingly growing both bigger and yet somehow harder to locate and tell apart from non-interactive decorations and content.
I doubt anyone here will disagree with the premise of this article, even if you might disagree with some of the examples. These past few weeks I’ve set up virtual machines of all the old Windows releases just to remind myself of just how good the graphical user interface introduced in Windows 95 was perfected over the years, culminating in the near-perfect Classic theme in Windows XP and Server 2003.
Later iterations of the Classic theme, in Vista and onward, would sadly retain some of the Aero UI elements even when setting the Classic theme, ruining the aesthetic, and of course, the Classic theme is gone altogether now – you can’t set it in Windows 10. Similarly, Platinum in Mac OS 9 is still more coherent, more usable, and more intentful than whatever macOS brought to the table over the years.
We can find solace in the fact that trends tend to be cyclical, so there’s a real chance the pendulum will eventually wing back.
Hi. As a personal opinion I think there had been an abuse (or misconception) of the term “Less is More” which has referred as a minimalism approach on computer software and it also applied on the GUI. It started as a way to simplify the GUI for users, but at the same time you take away customization options. Later with Phones and Tablets there was a need to simplify the apps, but some people thought that the same OS GUI and web site design should be standardized with phones, tablet GUIs to reduce design and development efforts. And finally it all ended in a mess.
Oh definitely, desktop UIs turned into a horrible mess in the last couple of years, but hopefully we’ll get out of it soon.
I have a strong suspicion that the problem stems from having graphical designers on the forefront of designing user interfaces, not usability engineers. Usability is not art, but science. You design something initially, but then you test the heck out of it with real users and real tasks, you measure everything they do, from the time they take to accomplish to the tracking of the mouse locations. Then you analyze the whole thing and work with graphical designers to improve things that were proven to be less optimal. This requires skill and takes time and money.
Case in point: the transition from GNOME 2 to GNOME 3. I loved GNOME 2, I loved how Red Hat and Sun Microsystems poured a ton of resources into usability research back in the day. I remember the backlash from the transition between GNOME 1 and GNOME 2 and how they made it better. GNOME 3 took all of that and threw it out the window and the results are there to see. It was a huge launch failure and 9 years later they’re still talking about trying to improve things that aren’t good and slowly starting user testing and research. UX hackfests are great to put new ideas on the table, not to set them in stone. Without user testing and without science you can’t have usability, period. Data-driven engineering should judge UIs, not the gut feeling of artsy folk. Why oh why does GNOME hide the keyboard shortcuts by default? Discoverability is a great indication of good UI, but they choose to shun it instead. There are many other examples.
I’ve used GNU/Linux for over 20 years now and I’ve probably tried every DE and WM out there. I do use GNOME 3 on my day-to-day, and I’ve been doing it since it launched. I love the underlying technology and how I can change the UI with extensions to make it more usable to me.
Anecdotally, I remember a time where, without even trying, I converted a bunch of people to GNU/Linux because Ubuntu and GNOME 2 were just so nice to use. I was actually told by a non savvy person: “Linux is weird… it’s so easy”. With Unity on one side and GNOME 3 on the other I actually stopped endorsing any GNU/Linux distribution for a number of years. Fortunately the new releases of Ubuntu with a sane-ish GNOME have been OK so far.
Sodki,
I generally agree. I’m really not sure why Canonical was going down a path no users were asking for, but I thought it was unfortunate. It wasn’t just the linux world either, microsoft was going down the same path of abandoning UX foundations. It was their “we hear what our customers are saying, we’re just not listening” phase where everyone was trying to outdo each other’s efforts to tear down the traditional desktop. I didn’t like microsoft’s plan to kill off traditional software, but at least I understood their motivation to replace legacy software with new software that locks everyone into their app store. Microsoft wanted to repeat apple’s success with the highly restricted IOS platform.