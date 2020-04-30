Qemu 5.0.0 released

Qemu 5.0.0 has been released, with a massive laundry list of changes, fixes, and improvements for a lot of Qemu’s emulated platforms. The new version will make it your operating system’s repositories soon enough if you use Linux, but if you use a platform where you have to muddle along with and juggle your applications and updates manually like a peasant, like Windows or macOS, you’ll have to wait until someone packages it for you so you can update your binary manually.
Of course, you can always build it yourself, too.
Interesting passive aggressive commentary in software development, who’d have thunk it!
Virtualisation and emulation are having a bit of a moment right now all due to COVID-19, and that won’t be a surprise to any of us. It would be interesting to see figures but I’m not sure they exist anywhere, somebody must have an idea though!