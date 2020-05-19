Microsoft to unify Win32 and UWP apps with new Project Reunion

Microsoft has been working to bring win32 desktop apps and its Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps closer together in recent years. That work has an official name now: Project Reunion. It’s the latest twist in Microsoft’s promise of universal apps that run across multiple Windows 10 devices, and Microsoft is now referring to traditional desktop apps and UWP ones as simply “Windows apps.”
“The idea behind Project Reunion is that it allows developers to build one Windows application and target all 1 billion Windows devices,” explains Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices Group. “We’re bringing together the combined power of win32 and UWP so developers no longer have to choose because we’re unifying these existing APIs and in some way decoupling them from the OS.”
Microsoft has tried to kill Win32 so many times, but it just refuses to die. The company seems to be throwing its hands in the air saying fine, if you nerds want Win32, you get Win32. I hope this will make it easier for older, more monolithic Win32 applications to be modernised.
Thom Holwerda,
Yeah, microsoft has a dual edged sword, time and time again win32 keeps getting in the way of microsoft’s new framework projects. Yet microsoft’s monopoly remains strong mostly because of win32 apps. If microsoft killed win32 support completely (and I think they might like to), they’d actually drive away huge swaths of their own customers. It would be very bad for microsoft if linux ended up being more compatible with win32s software (via wine) than microsoft windows itself. So as much as microsoft might want the industry to embrace its new frameworks, I think they’re kind of stuck supporting win32 if they want to keep their monopoly intact.
One framework, across multiple hardware/UI platforms.
Who did this? Apple.
Who is still struggling to do the same? Microsoft.
Sorry, BillG, but it’s true.