 Home > Internet > Google-backed groups criticize Apple’s new warnings on user tracking

Google-backed groups criticize Apple’s new warnings on user tracking

Internet No Comments

Sixteen marketing associations, some of which are backed by Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, faulted Apple for not adhering to an ad-industry system for seeking user consent under European privacy rules. Apps will now need to ask for permission twice, increasing the risk users will refuse, the associations argued.

Cry me a river.

There’s an interesting note later in the linked article:

Apple engineers also said last week the company will bolster a free Apple-made tool that uses anonymous, aggregated data to measure whether advertising campaigns are working and that will not trigger the pop-up.

But of course it doesn’t. It’s made by Apple, after all, and we all trust Apple, right? It’s not like Apple rushed to sell out everything privacy-related to a regime committing genocide, so we clearly have nothing to worry about when Apple forces itself into the advertising business by leveraging its iOS platform.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply