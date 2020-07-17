I’m back into the grind of FreeBSD’s wireless stack and 802.11ac

Yes, it’s been a while since I posted here and yes, it’s been a while since I was actively working on FreeBSD’s wireless stack. Life’s been… Well, life. I started the ath10k port in 2015. I wasn’t expecting it to take 5 years, but here we are. My life has changed quite a lot since 2015 and a lot of the things I was doing in 2015 just stopped being fun for a while.

But the stars have aligned and it’s fun again, so here I am.