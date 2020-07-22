KDE, Slimbook anounce third KDE Slimbook

KDE and Slimbook, a Spanish Linux laptop manufacturer, have announced the third iteration of the KDE Slimbook. The KDE Slimbook runs KDE Neon, and sports the latest and greatest AMD technology.
Inside the svelte body, you will find the AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H processor — another first, as currently no other manufacturer offers Linux laptops with Ryzen 4000 series CPUs, with 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 64 GBs of DDR4 RAM that runs at 3200 MHz, and three USB ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI socket, a RJ45 for wired network connections, as well as support for the new Wifi 6 standard.
The KDE Slimbook comes in two sizes: the 14-inch screen version weighs only 1.1 kg, and the 15.6-inch version weighs 1.5 kg. The screens themselves are Full HD IPS LED panels and cover 100% the sRGB range, making colors more accurate and life-like, something that designers and photographers will appreciate.
This is looking like a great offering, and the KDE team has put me in contact with Slimbook to see if I can receive a review unit. This would be a great alternative to the System76 Lemur Pro, which we reviewed a few weeks ago.
Wow, those are one hell of a machine offerings, extra great because they have stronger than intel graphics and no nvidia problematic cards.
I’m seriously considering them as my next machine.
Wowwww. This appears to be a candidate in the extremely rare breed of 15″ laptops with no numberpad and therefore a centered keyboard and trackpad.
Of course, it’s not a Thinkpad, so the feel of the keyboard will always be a big question mark.
It looks like a Clevo chassis, but I’m not aware of any 15 inchers from them? Can anyone confirm?