Slack files competition complaint against Microsoft in the EU

Slack says it has filed an anti-competitive complaint against Microsoft with the European Commission. “The complaint details Microsoft’s illegal and anti-competitive practice of abusing its market dominance to extinguish competition in breach of European Union competition law,” says Slack in a statement. Slack alleges that Microsoft has “illegally tied” its Microsoft Teams product to Office and is “force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers.”
“Microsoft is reverting to past behavior,” claims David Schellhase, general counsel at Slack. “They created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behavior during the ‘browser wars.’ Slack is asking the European Commission to take swift action to ensure Microsoft cannot continue to illegally leverage its power from one market to another by bundling or tying products.”
It’s what platform vendors do. Google, Apple, Microsoft – they all do this, and it only serves to hurt consumers and competition.
It does not matter how tight your integration is, unless your product is actually good. As far as I know, this might be the fifth iteration of an office “communication” attempt by Microsoft, and they keep failing. (There was Microsoft Lync, Skype, Skype for Business, Sharepoint, and maybe a few more).
MS netmeeting was pretty cool. video conferencing and desktop sharing in windows 98.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjd7sJKDrEo
Back then I even used it successfully over dialup!
It wouldn’t work as well today with the internet suffering from nat translation and firewalls. But back when everyone had an IP and could connect to one another directly it was actually a nice capable program. Not only was it free, but there was no need to rely on 3rd parties like skype, zoom, webex, etc today. We’re regressing in terms of dependencies…