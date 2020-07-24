 Home > Intel > Intel will delay move to 7nm for another year

Intel announced today in its Q2 2020 earnings release that it has now delayed the rollout of its 7nm CPUs by six months relative to its previously-planned release date, undoubtedly resulting in wide-ranging delays to the company’s roadmaps. Intel’s press release also says that yields for its 7nm process are now twelve months behind the company’s internal targets, meaning the company isn’t currently on track to produce its 7nm process in an economically viable way. The company now says its 7nm CPUs will not debut on the market until late 2022 or early 2023.

Intel is in big trouble.

  1. 2020-07-24 4:00 pm
    smashIt

    At this point I wouldn’t be suprised if china had their own 7nm process running before intel…

  2. 2020-07-24 4:44 pm
    Alfman

    On the earnings call, Intel CEO Bob Swan said the company had identified a “defect mode” in its 7nm process that caused yield degradation issues. As a result, Intel has invested in “contingency plans,” which Swan later defined as including using third-party foundries. The company will also use external third-party foundries for its forthcoming 7nm Ponte Vecchio GPUs, the company’s first graphics chips. Ponte Vecchio comes as a chiplet-based design, and Swan clarified that production for some of the chiplets (tiles) will be outsourced to third parties. Swan noted the GPUs will come in late 2021 or early 2022, portending a delay beyond the original schedule for a 2021 launch in the exascale Aurora supercomputer.

    Intel has also traditionally used third-party fabs, currently to the tune of ~20% of its production, for low-margin, non-CPU products built on trailing-edge nodes. Intel’s new plans to more aggressively leverage external fabs could result in it using other fabs for its core logic, like CPUs and GPUs, which the company hasn’t done in the past. As Swan noted, that will present challenges in maintaining attractive ASPs for Intel’s products, especially given the scale of its production needs. Ultimately, Intel could also face significantly reduced margins if it outsources significant portions of its fabrication of high-margin products, like CPUs, to third parties. Relying upon an outside vendor for leading-edge node production also incurs more risk in terms of supply assurance as Intel could be forced to compete with deep-pocketed rival semiconductor companies, like Apple, Nvidia and AMD, among others, for production capacity.

    First AMD went fabless, we thought that was a bad sign for AMD. Now intel could be forced to become fabless too. What a topsy-turvy world. I honestly don’t see this expertise coming back once it’s gone.

    10nm would be something at least, but intel hasn’t even got that on track outside of it’s low end laptops. I’d like to see AMD CPUs get a bit faster to beat intel CPUs across the board…but there’s no doubt about it intel’s set low expectations for itself untill 2023. For intel customers it’s hard not to be disappointed.

