Intel will delay move to 7nm for another year

Intel announced today in its Q2 2020 earnings release that it has now delayed the rollout of its 7nm CPUs by six months relative to its previously-planned release date, undoubtedly resulting in wide-ranging delays to the company’s roadmaps. Intel’s press release also says that yields for its 7nm process are now twelve months behind the company’s internal targets, meaning the company isn’t currently on track to produce its 7nm process in an economically viable way. The company now says its 7nm CPUs will not debut on the market until late 2022 or early 2023.
Intel is in big trouble.
At this point I wouldn’t be suprised if china had their own 7nm process running before intel…
First AMD went fabless, we thought that was a bad sign for AMD. Now intel could be forced to become fabless too. What a topsy-turvy world. I honestly don’t see this expertise coming back once it’s gone.
10nm would be something at least, but intel hasn’t even got that on track outside of it’s low end laptops. I’d like to see AMD CPUs get a bit faster to beat intel CPUs across the board…but there’s no doubt about it intel’s set low expectations for itself untill 2023. For intel customers it’s hard not to be disappointed.