Moving from YouTube to PeerTube

Back when I first started posting videos, I used Vimeo. Even though YouTube was the dominant video site, I wanted to support the underdog. I even bought a Vimeo Pro account. At the time, Vimeo had higher quality video than YouTube, but nowhere near the level of discoverability. Eventually I started posting on YouTube; both new content and some reposts of my older videos. It’s 2020 and YouTube, as well as the rest of big tech, is continuing to remove content they don’t agree with from their platforms. None of my videos have ever gotten a large number of views, and none are monetized, so I might as well copy them to a PeerTube instance I control. If you do run a YouTube channel with any type of significant viewership, I highly recommend backing up your videos, in the event you may need to self-host your content in the future.
Good advice, but of course not everyone has the technological acumen to do this.
> Good advice, but of course not everyone has the technological acumen to do this.
In that case, of course, said youtuber could hire someone to do it.
I hope it catches on. I dislike how youtube never suggests esoteric or ufo-related videos, even if you had search about it in the past and it’s obvious you are interested about it. They are not removing the videos, but they are silently mistreating them.
However, without the ability to monetize EASILY in that new platform, the big YT creators won’t follow up, and as such, this won’t catch on. And looking at Peertube’s roadmap, there’s not a word about monetization.