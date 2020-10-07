 Home > Hardware > Where did the 64K page size come from?

Where did the 64K page size come from?

Hardware No Comments

Lots of people were excited by the news over Hangover’s port to ppc64le, and while there’s a long way to go, the fact it exists is a definite step forward to improving the workstation experience on OpenPOWER. Except, of course, that many folks (including your humble author) can’t run it: Hangover currently requires a kernel with a 4K memory page size, which is the page size of the majority of extant systems (certainly x86_64, which only offers a 4K page size). ppc64 and ppc64le can certainly run on a 4K page size and some distributions do, yet the two probably most common distributions OpenPOWER users run — Debian and Fedora — default to a 64K page size.

This article gives an answer to the question why.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply