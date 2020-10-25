Apple, Google and a deal that controls the internet

Now, the partnership is in jeopardy. Last Tuesday, the Justice Department filed a landmark lawsuit against Google — the U.S. government’s biggest antitrust case in two decades — and homed in on the alliance as a prime example of what prosecutors say are the company’s illegal tactics to protect its monopoly and choke off competition in web search.
The scrutiny of the pact, which was first inked 15 years ago and has rarely been discussed by either company, has highlighted the special relationship between Silicon Valley’s two most valuable companies — an unlikely union of rivals that regulators say is unfairly preventing smaller companies from flourishing.
The search market is entirely locked down. I’m a DuckDuckGo user, but DDG is just a frontend to Bing, warts and all. I’ve been having very negative experiences with DDG lately, but the only other real option is Google – I’ve got nowhere else to go. So either I accept Google’s filter bubble, or I accept DDG having terrible results filled with crazy conspiracy pseudoscience.
What choice do we really have?
The search engine is a tool, and like with any tool one needs to build the skills to use it properly. I still cannot fathom why people seem to think it’s okey to turn off their brains just because the tool happens to involve information technology.
There are four crawlers: Google, Bing, Yandex, Baidu. Doesn’t seem as though it should be difficult to build another, except that the internet is quite big now, so there’s a bandwidth price of entry.
You can probably get away without global search for most things though. Subscribe to a few actual news services for news feeds and use an RSS aggregator for the rest. Search for “known stuff” in Wikipedia. Search for products in Amazon or whatever your preferred local e-taler is. Maintain a favourites list and let your browser search that.
Google still mostly works for me, but it’s been getting steadily worse for tracking down specific technical problems or finding discussion of error messages, IMO. Replaced with lots of stupid beginner-level click-bait, which is probably more the fault of SEOs and monetization than google as such. Not bad enough for me to go looking for alternatives though.
There was also DeuSu.org , but the person doing it finally throw in the towel (it was a one-man “volunteer-effort”, payed by himself/herself and some donations).
I have always been marveled at how usable it was despite the paltry hardware it was running on.
BTW, the code is at https://github.com/mdbs99/DeuSu
I find that Google’s pseudoscience as well as the SJW garbage that the company (and to be fair all of silicon valley) props up to be a far worse negative to society than any problems I’ve found with DDG’s search results.
With that said, I’m curious what Thom regards to be crazy conspiracy pseudoscience.
He’s apparently upset that when searching for 5G in DDG it returns some of the classic “5G causes death” kind of hits. Not sure why that upsets him so much, if you want to escape the Google safe space, there is a price to pay in that you’ll need to wade through that yourself. But getting around Google protecting you from your own search terms is definitely worth it.
And that’s not even getting into the privacy respecting benefits of DDG.
I decided to shun Google as much as possible and use Qwant instead. Works for me quite nicely (unlike DDG). YMMV.