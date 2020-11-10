The EU may be looking into breaking end-to-end encrypted chats

The EU is often at the forefront of consumer protection when it comes to privacy laws like the GDPR. But now it looks like the Council of the European Union might undermine all of this with a move to cancel secure end-to-end encryption as we know it, the ORF (Austrian Broadcasting Corporation) reports.
The ORF obtained an internal draft in which the Council argues that the motion is meant as a counteract against terrorism, pointing to last week’s Vienna shooting. However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the terror attack could’ve been prevented without further surveillance powers if it wasn’t for egregious mistakes in the Austrian counterterrorism office. It seems like the attack is used as a pretense to gain public support.
Throwing babies out with the bathwater under nebulous claims of “but terrorism!” isn’t just an American thing. For now, this is just a proposal by one cog in the EU government machine and it’s unlikely to go anywhere (for now!), but wheels are definitely in motion, and just like our friends in the US, we have to remain vigilant for politicians abusing terrorist attacks to erode our rights and freedoms.
That they’d want to flag keywords to waste money instead of just doing good old detective work is pretty nuts.
The chance of them catching a single person, considering how much its been tried on non-encrypted mediums in USA like skype, facebook and basically every social media messaging application has been incredibly low if any.
They’re usually dumb criminals to begin with posting it on public forums or known extremist forums already being tracked, and if there were any big operation, they’d be using their own encryption anyways, which literally bypasses any of this.
Flagging keywords works wonders for censorship though, just as Facebook and Twitter. I’m thinking that supposedly preventing attacks isn’t the real reason for this proposal.
I wonder how this kind of backdoor for end-to-end encryption would work on Matrix? Provided that users have reasonable security practices of course…
AS I understand, the implementation of Element+Synapse (most popular Matrix client and server) is built so that only endpoints have the keys. Even the keys that are backed up at your homeserver, are encrypted by your recovery key (and only you should control it). Its distributed and federated nature adds additional complexity to this as well.
Backdooring the endpoints? Breaking the protocol itself?
Can anyone with detailed knowledge explain this?
(Matrix is in use by one government (France) and two others are evaluating/using it in limited capacity, one is Germany)
As I understand it you can create your own home server, just like email. So in that case even if they change the protocol to store the keys unencrypted (or similar) on the server only you still have the keys (assuming the authorities don’t get access to your machine).
And they are working on making it peer2peer, so users can migrate between servers, basically the account you have isn’t tied to the home server anymore. And could in theory even keep working without a server if you have a transport protocol directly between clients.
For example: you are on the same WiFi networking and you are using multicast DNS to find each other.
Anything to prevent thoughtcrime among the people. Anyone is potentially dangerous, better to follow everyone so we can make sure they practise crimestop themselves. If you oppose you are a terrorist and a pedophile or at least endorsing them.
Slowly as Internet protocols get more mature, providing better security and privacy looks like governments want to prevent it.
Here is an other example, where the IETF is working on better bulk surveillance prevention:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/russia-wants-to-ban-the-use-of-secure-protocols-such-as-tls-1-3-doh-dot-esni/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/china-is-now-blocking-all-encrypted-https-traffic-using-tls-1-3-and-esni/