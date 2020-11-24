Booting from a vinyl record

Most PCs tend to boot from a primary media storage, be it a hard disk drive, or a solid-state drive, perhaps from a network, or – if all else fails – the USB stick or the boot DVD comes to the rescue… Fun, eh? Boring! Why don’t we try to boot from a record player for a change?
I hope he’s using gold-plated triple-insulated Monster cables with diamond tips and uranium signal repeaters, because otherwise the superior quality of the vinyl will get lost. Would be a shame.
Great, I can double my PCs performance just by changing the size of the belt pulley!
Alas, my part of the world still runs on the old imperial 33-1/3!
Because it was all just audio modulation there were quite a few ways to transfer & load software. I never saw anything like this personally, but I’ve read that some TV programs back in the day would broadcast commodore code that could be input using the modem. Imagine downloading a game or demo from the TV!
I’m embarrassed to say I might have actually tried the TV stuff for Commodore64, but as I recall it wasn’t FTA broadcast but a VHS tape and a stick style “code reader” that came as part of a game kit! I think they were trying to make Cluedo style games more interactive!
I lol’ed hard at the Monster cables bit. Truly knowledgeable people know that the only advantage of vinyl (compared to CD) is that you typically get a master with much less “loudness boost”. And excessive “loudness boost” is very, very audible and annoying to the ear, hence the perceived “warmth” of vinyl. But this doesn’t stop the so-called audiophiles from claiming that the audio must always be heard from vinyl and never digitized otherwise it loses its “warmth”.
Recently, the practice of selling less “loudness boost” at a premium has moved to the “hi-rez” digital audio files. You see, the good ol’ CD format (44.1Khz/16-bit) is perfectly adequate for capturing all you can hear, so they’ve got to have something to push the idea that “premium” audio formats exist!
@Kurkosdr
On the audiophile stuff, my wife gave away my old Rotel valve amplifier, well effectively gave it away, sold for a pittance as part of a garage sale while I was travelling for business!
Sound hasn’t been the same since!