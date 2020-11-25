The FreeBSD Desktop series are about creating efficient desktop environment on the FreeBSD system.
Why such series?
Because telling someone who wants FreeBSD desktop to buy Mac instead is like telling someone who wants Linux desktop to buy Windows because it has WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) inside.
This is one hell of a detailed and long series of articles – 21 of them. I’m not very well-versed in the world of BSD, and this series is making me want to give the world thing a go – just to learn and expand my horizons.
Some will find this review a little uncomfortable, it breaks some myths, which of course will be denied.
I can’t say I’ve ever had much joy in the FreeBSD space, over many attempts I’ve always hit driver roadblocks with my choice of hardware not matter what my starting point, old PowerBooks, generic PC, proprietary laptop, nothing has worked to the level of reliability or function that I expect.
I accept the blame for my BSD failures, but Linux made this soooooo much easier!
I’ve used BSD on the desktop a few times and the major takeaway was that at least in terms of ‘feel’, it just felt like I was using Linux but with a few extra roadblocks.
I appreciate that is a massive oversimplification of what BSD, but that’s the feeling I was left with.
Couldn’t they just… package the whole thing into an iso image?