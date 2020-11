This is a project providing a Linux-like OS for systems based on the Intel IA16 architecture (16-bit processors: 8086, 8088, 80188, 80186, 80286, NEC V20, V30, and compatibles).

Such systems are ancient computers (IBM-PC XT/AT and clones), or more recent SBC/SoC/FPGA that reuse the huge hardware & software legacy from that popular platform.